Hardik doesn’t bowl, MS Dhoni helps throwdown experts

Dubai :

Hardik’s bowling has been a bone of contention as far as his place in the playing eleven is concerned. He looked scratchy while batting during the warm-up matches against England and Australia.





In the two net sessions that India has had so far, he didn’t roll his arm over even once. Meanwhile, Dhoni was seen helping the three throwdown experts – Raghavendra, Nuwan and Dayanand. Also, India has sent back four of its designated net bowlers.





The players who have already reached India are Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Krishnappa Gowtham and Venkatesh Iyer. The four fast bowlers who have been asked to stay back are Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel and Lukman Meriwalla.