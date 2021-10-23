5th Eng-India Test rescheduled to July’ 22

London :

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the match has been moved to Edgbaston from Manchester and said that it would be a part of India’s white-ball tour. The five-day fixture, which was called off after COVID-19 cases erupted in the Indian contingent, will be held from July 1.





“With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” said the ECB in a statement. Slotting the Test in the available window has ensured that the limited overs series would now start six days later from the original plan.





The three-match T20I series will begin on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl, with Edgbaston and Trent Bridge hosting the second and third matches on July 9 and 10 respectively. The ODI series starts on July 12 at the Oval while the Lord’s will host the second contest on July 14. The series will conclude on July 17 at Old Trafford.