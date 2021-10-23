Sat, Oct 23, 2021

DRBCCC Hindu beats Frankworrell in opener

DRBCCC Hindu College defeated fellow Fourth Division outfit Frankworrell CC by seven wickets in the inaugural match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22, which was hosted recently. Bowling first, DRBCCC Hindu reduced Frankworrell to 98 for five off its stipulated 30 overs.

TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship celebrating its 25th year and inauguration recently
Chennai:
R Manikandan (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers, bagging three wickets. Chasing 99 runs for a win in the opener, DRBCCC Hindu got past the finish line in just 15.4 overs.

BRIEF SCORES:IV Division: Frankworrell CC 98/5 in 30 overs (N Aditya 28, R Manikandan 3/29) lost to DRBCCC Hindu College 99/3 in 15.4 overs (P Vikram 34*, G Kabilan 25)

