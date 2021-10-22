I will go with India as favourites to win vs Pakistan: Karthik

Dubai :

Karthik added that the Indian team is more talented and are in the right frame of mind ahead of the big match. India has a 5-0 record against Pakistan in the men's T20 World Cup, with the two teams set to meet on Sunday in Dubai.

"I will go with India as the firm favourites to win the game. India is easily the more talented side and the players look like in the right frame of mindset going into the big match," said Karthik at a conclave organised by ABP News.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin agreed with Karthik's views and added that India has an edge over Pakistan as they recently played in the IPL 2021 at the same venues.

"India versus Pakistan is always a big game, there is much hype and anticipation that is built around the game. I would say India are clear favourites as they have just come out playing a competitive IPL in the same venues so they would have an edge over Pakistan."

India's 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev pointed out that pacer Jasprit Bumrah will play a decisive role in deciding the match against Pakistan and wants him to be the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup.

"As a bowler, I want (Jasprit) Bumrah to rule the tournament. I want him to step forward, take the responsibility of taking wickets and winning the tournament for India, become the player of the tournament. Bumrah has got the X factor and he will be decisive in the India Pakistan game."