United comes from behind to beat Atalanta

Manchester :

After a poor first-half display which allowed Atalanta to take a 2-0 lead in at the break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team turned the match around with a thunderous performance. Mario Pasalic put Atalanta ahead in the 15th minute, turning in Davide Zappacosta’s low ball from close range. The Italian side doubled its lead in the 29th minute, with Merih Demiral glancing in an angled header from a Teun Koopmeiners corner. Fred and Marcus Rashford missed good chances for United before the break, but the home side got itself back into the match in the 53rd minute.





A clever ball from Bruno Fernandes allowed Rashford to cut in from the left and the latter picked his spot with a shot into the far corner. The constant pressure paid off for United when it drew level as Harry Maguire drilled the ball home at the back post after the Atalanta defence failed to intercept a Fernandes ball across the box.





Luke Shaw then whipped in a good cross from the left and Ronaldo rose superbly, timing his jump and header perfectly.



