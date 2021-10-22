Sindhu in quarters, but Srikanth loses

Odense :

However, India suffered a setback as Kidambi Srikanth could not progress beyond the second round in men’s singles, going down to top seed and World No.1 Kento Momota after putting up a tough fight in the first game. Srikanth lost 21-23, 9-21 to the Japanese star in a match that lasted 43 minutes.





Sindhu, playing her first tournament since winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in August, won 21-16, 12-21, 21-18 to reach the last-eight stage. The 26-year-old Sindhu, who is seeded fourth, won the first game but lost the second before prevailing over the Thai in a close decider to win the 67-minute second round encounter.



