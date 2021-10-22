SHAKIB DECIMATES PNG - All-round show helps Bangladesh move into ‘Super 12’ stage

Muscat :

Bangladesh, with a net run rate of +1.733 and four points in its kitty, ensured a place in the next round, after a shocking opening match defeat against Scotland. The ‘Tigers’ first posted an imposing 181 for seven, as it rode on skipper Mahmudullah’s blazing 50 off 28 balls and Shakib’s 46 off 37 balls.





Shakib then showed why he is Bangladesh’s greatest-ever player with a brilliant spell of 4 for 9 as Papua New Guinea was all-out for 97 in 19.3 overs. “Losing the first match against Scotland was a setback, but in the T20 format, the team that is better on the day wins. Now, the pressure is off and we can express ourselves,” Shakib, who was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’, said after the Group B fixture.





“It is not an easy format to get back into form, but luckily I am getting more chances to bat up the order. I am a little tired as I have been playing non-stop cricket for the last five to six months. It has been a long season for me,” added Shakib.





Brief scores: Bangladesh 181/7 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 50, Shakib 46) bt Papua New Guinea 97 in 19.3 overs (Shakib 4/9, K Doriga 46)





Scotland sails into next round





Scotland defeated Oman by eight wickets to make it three wins out of three in the First Round, and sailed into the ‘Super 12’ phase with a 100 per cent record.





Chasing 123 runs for a win, Scotland got past the line with 18 balls to spare. Opener Kyle Coetzer (41 off 28 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) was the pick of the batters for Scotland, which finished top of Group B and will join Group 2 in the next phase of the competition. Second-placed Bangladesh will fight it out in Group 1.





Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross (26 not out off 35 balls) and Richie Berrington (31 not out off 21 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) made sure Scotland eased to victory.





In the first essay, Scotland dished out a clinical bowling effort to bundle out Oman for 122. Pacer Josh Davey (3/25) was the chief contributor with three wickets while off-spinner Michael Leask (2/12) and fast bowler Safyaan Sharif (2/25) bagged two wickets apiece.





Oman lost two quick wickets – Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati – before Aqib Ilyas (37 off 35 balls) and Mohammad Nadeem (25 off 21 balls) stabilised the innings with a 38-run third-wicket stand.





Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (34 off 30 balls) tried his best to push the scoring rate, but the Scotland bowlers didn’t give the Oman batters any leeway. On Friday in Group A, Namibia will meet Ireland while table-topper Sri Lanka will take on the already-eliminated the Netherlands. Both matches will be hosted in Sharjah.





Brief scores: Oman 122 in 20 overs (A Ilyas 37, J Davey 3/25) lost to Scotland 123/2 in 17 overs (K Coetzer 41)