T20 World Cup: Oman win toss, elect to bat first against Scotland

Muscat :

After winning the toss, Maqsood said Khawar Ali and Suraj Kumar come in for Kaleemullah and Ayaan Khan in the playing eleven. "We have to put up a good total and defend it. Pitch will play differently in the second innings. So we want to put up a good total."

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said Safyaan Sharif replaces Alasdair Evans in the playing eleven. "We would have been happy either day. Comfortable chasing. We've got a real belief and togetherness among our group, having to win three games to top the group, if that's what we have to do, we are comfortable with that."

Teams:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wicketkeeper), Naseem Khushi, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal and Safyaan Sharif.