India to begin title defence against France

Lausanne :

India has been placed in a relatively easy Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland. Pool A consists of Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa, while Korea, Netherlands, Spain and the United States are in Pool C. Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan are in Pool D. Besides the India-France game, the other matches of the opening day are Belgium-South Africa, Malaysia-Chile, Germany-Pakistan and Canada-Poland.





After France, India will take on Canada on November 25 followed by a match against Poland on November 27. The semi-finals and the final will be played on December 3 and 5 respectively.