Marathon to raise funds for cancer research

The Terry Fox Run is an annual non-competitive charity event held in over 600 cities in 53 countries to raise money exclusively for cancer research.
Chennai:
Terry Fox Run Chennai, in its 13th year, was brought to Chennai in 2009 by a cancer patient Akash Dube with the help of the Rotary Club of Madras East.
Like last year, this year’s edition is also modified according to the COVID regulations. The run was flagged off on October 17 and those interested can participate till October 24 for events like walking, running and cycling.
