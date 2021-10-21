Facile win for Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi :

Sri Lanka’s M Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 17. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie played a useful inning of 41 but he didn’t have adequate support from the other batters.





Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka hit scintillating half-centuries as Sri Lanka recovered from a top-order collapse to post a competitive 171 for 7.





Opting to bowl, left-arm medium-pacer Josh Little (4/23) picked up two wickets at the start to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 8 for 3 but Hasaranga (71) came up with a classy knock under pressure. In the company of opener Pathum Nissanka (61), Hasaranga forged a splendid century partnership, adding 123 runs as the opposition bowlers lost the steam after a dream start.





Little returned with superb figures from his four overs but the other bowlers could not quite sustain the pressure and allowed Lanka to get away to a big score.





BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka 171/7 in 20 overs (P Nissanka 61, W Hasiranga 71, J Little 4/23) bt Ireland 101 in 18.3 overs (A Balbirnie 41, M Theekshana 3/17)





Namibia stuns Netherlands





Debutant Namibia stunned higher-ranked Netherlands by six wickets to notch up its maiden win in a T20 World Cup first round match.





Experienced David Wiese, who has earlier played 24 T20Is for South Africa, top-scored with a 40-ball 66 not out as Namibia chased done the target of 165 with one over to spare.





BRIEF SCORES: Netherlands 164/4 in 20 overs (M’O Dowd 70) lost to Namibia 166/4 in 19 overs (D Wiese 66*)