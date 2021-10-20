Wed, Oct 20, 2021

Sindhu, Srikanth, Sameer post wins

Published: Oct 20,202103:15 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Returning to action after a break, PV Sindhu saw off Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit in straight games here on Tuesday to join Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma in the second round of the Denmark Open

PV Sindhu (File Photo)
PV Sindhu (File Photo)
Odense:
The fourth-seeded Sindhu took 30 minutes to defeat Yigit, ranked 29th, by a 21-12, 21-10 scoreline in her women’s singles opener. Srikanth and Sameer also got past their first hurdle, in the men’s singles event.

While Srikanth outsmarted compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-11, Sameer, ranked 28th, prevailed over Thailand’s World No.21 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-17, 21-14. The men’s doubles players, however, had a mixed day at the office.

While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the English pair of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15 in their opener, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stunned England’s World No.17 combination of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-19, 21-15. But, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost 18-21, 11-21 to Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations