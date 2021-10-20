Sindhu, Srikanth, Sameer post wins

Odense :

The fourth-seeded Sindhu took 30 minutes to defeat Yigit, ranked 29th, by a 21-12, 21-10 scoreline in her women’s singles opener. Srikanth and Sameer also got past their first hurdle, in the men’s singles event.





While Srikanth outsmarted compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-11, Sameer, ranked 28th, prevailed over Thailand’s World No.21 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-17, 21-14. The men’s doubles players, however, had a mixed day at the office.





While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the English pair of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15 in their opener, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stunned England’s World No.17 combination of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-19, 21-15. But, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost 18-21, 11-21 to Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.