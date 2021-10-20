MCC membership for the Indian duo

The Indian duo of Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath was on Tuesday awarded the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) life membership, joining 16 other cricketers who were given the honour this year.

Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath (Image source: Facebook) London : Harbhajan and Srinath enjoyed fine international careers.

Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Marcus Trescothick, Sarah Taylor, Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel, Alex Blackwell, Damien Martyn, Ian Bishop, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Rangana Herath, Sara McGlashan and Grant Flower were also awarded the life membership.