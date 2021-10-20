National silver medallist Suraj gets warm reception in Tiruchy

Teenager A Suraj, who clinched a silver medal at the 3rd National Open 400m Championships 2021 that was hosted in New Delhi on October 11 and 12, was accorded a warm welcome by the Tiruchy District Athletic Association office-bearers upon his arrival on Monday.
Thiruchirapalli:
Suraj also secured a bronze medal in the Tamil Nadu State Senior Athletics Championships 400m event, which was hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai last week.
TDAA secretary D Raju, TDAA treasurer Ravishankar and SDAT coach Srinivasan were present to welcome him at the Junction railway station. Suraj is a Class 12 student of the Samad Higher Secondary School in Tiruchy.
