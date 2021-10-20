National silver medallist Suraj gets warm reception in Tiruchy

TDAA office-bearers and SDAT coach Srinivasan welcome Suraj at the Tiruchy railway station

Thiruchirapalli :

Suraj also secured a bronze medal in the Tamil Nadu State Senior Athletics Championships 400m event, which was hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai last week.





TDAA secretary D Raju, TDAA treasurer Ravishankar and SDAT coach Srinivasan were present to welcome him at the Junction railway station. Suraj is a Class 12 student of the Samad Higher Secondary School in Tiruchy.