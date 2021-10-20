Manikandan, Sathish bag five-wicket haul each

Chennai :

Fielding first, Apollo Tyres bowled SSCPL out for a paltry 59 in 15.2 overs. Chasing a mere 60 runs for a spot in the final, Apollo Tyres got the work done in 12 overs.





In another last four match, medium pacer J Sathish Kumar (5/45) bagged a five-wicket haul to help Wheels India Ltd beat Samsung India by five wickets.





Brief scores: Samsung India 143 in 24.4 overs (R Amudhavan 38, R Aravindraj 27*, G Ganesh Moorthy 27, J Sathish Kumar 5/45, D Alexander David Raj 4/35) lost to Wheels India Ltd 148/5 in 29 overs (C Sathya Kumar 42, D Alexander David Raj 25*); SSCPL 59 in 15.2 overs (C Manikandan 5/7, B Praanesh 3/4) lost to Apollo Tyres 60/3 in 12 overs