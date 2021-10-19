Fencer Bhavani clinches title in France

New Delhi :

“Won the Charlellville National Competition, France, in the Women’s Sabre individual. Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all teammates. Congratulations to all for a great start to the season,” she tweeted on Monday. Bhavani is currently placed 50th in the world and is the top-ranked fencer from India.

