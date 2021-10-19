Fencer Bhavani clinches title in France

Fencer Bhavani Devi, who made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to compete in the sport at the Games, won the individual women’s sabre event at the Charlellville National Competition in France. The 28-year-old tweeted about the same.
New Delhi:
“Won the Charlellville National Competition, France, in the Women’s Sabre individual. Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all teammates. Congratulations to all for a great start to the season,” she tweeted on Monday. Bhavani is currently placed 50th in the world and is the top-ranked fencer from India.
Won the Charlellville National Competition, France in the Women's Sabre individual.— C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) October 17, 2021
Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider ,and all teammates
Congratulations to all for a great start of the season. pic.twitter.com/C0dflvOtlZ
