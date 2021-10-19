Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karthik out, Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

In Karthik’s absence, all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was initially named the vice-captain of the state side, will lead Tamil Nadu in the domestic T20 competition that begins on November 4. Narayan Jagadeesan will be Vijay Shankar’s deputy while wicketkeeper-batter Adithya Ganesh has replaced the injured Karthik in the 20-man squad.





Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary RS Ramasaamy revealed that Karthik turned out for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL play-offs and final despite knee problems. “Both his knees are troubling him. Dinesh had to play the last few IPL matches with injections. He has been advised by the KKR physiotherapist to take rest for four to six weeks. So, he is unavailable for the SMAT,” Ramasaamy told DT Next.





“Dinesh will land in Chennai in a day or two. After that, we will get clarity on his rehabilitation,” added Ramasaamy. Tamil Nadu head coach M Venkataramana acknowledged that Karthik would be a big miss, but urged his team to rise to the challenge.





“It is a huge loss. We did not expect it, but we will have to get on with it. I have been having a lot of conversations with Vijay Shankar,” said Venkataramana, adding that most players have been training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since Friday.





It is to be remembered that Karthik had guided Tamil Nadu to its second SMAT crown in the 2020-21 season. His replacement Adithya, a left-handed batter, has earned his maiden call-up to the senior team, having represented the state in age-group cricket.