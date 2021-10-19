Campher takes 4 in 4 as Ireland wins

Abu Dhabi :

Thanks to Campher’s exploits, Ireland bundled out Netherlands for 106 after the Dutch had decided to bat. Ireland chased down the target with as many as 29 balls to spare. Gareth Delany (44 off 29 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) and Paul Stirling (30 not out off 39 balls, 1 four, 1 six) were the significant contributors with the bat.





Earlier, while bowling the 10th over of the Netherlands innings, the 22-year-old Campher dismissed Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe off successive balls.





BRIEF SCORES: Netherlands 106 in 20 overs (M ODowd 51, C Campher 4/26, M Adair 3/9) lost to Ireland 107/3 in 15.1 overs (G Delany 44)





Sri Lanka defeats Namibia





Sri Lanka expectedly defeated Namibia, by seven wickets in its Round 1 Group A fixture in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Sri Lanka restricted Namibia to a paltry 96 in 19.3 overs.





Spinners Maheesh Theekshana (3/25) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/24) proved too hot to handle for the Namibia batters while pacer Lahiru Kumara (2/9) also impressed.





Chasing a mere 97 for a win in its tournament opener, Sri Lanka got past the line with 39 balls to spare. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42 not out off 27 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) was its top-scorer in the run-chase. Namibia used as many as eight bowlers in the second passage.





BRIEF SCORES: Namibia 96 in 19.3 overs (M Theekshana 3/25) lost to Sri Lanka 100/3 in 13.3 overs (B Rajapaksa 42*)