There is no CSK without Dhoni: Srinivasan

Chennai :

The Dhoni-led CSK clinched its fourth IPL crown recently by downing Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2021 final in Dubai. “There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK,” former BCCI president Srinivasan replied when asked if the former India captain would continue his journey with the franchise.





Srinivasan also revealed that Dhoni would come to Chennai after his mentorship assignment for India at the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, and share the IPL trophy with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a function that is set to be organised at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.





The IPL trophy, which Super Kings won, was placed before Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in T Nagar on Monday. After pooja, Srinivasan received the trophy along with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president and India Cements whole-time director Rupa Gurunath, and CSK CEO KS Viswanathan.