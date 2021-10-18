Easy win for India

Dubai :

Openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan batted with panache to help India chase down a challenging score of 189 against England in an ICC World T20 warm-up match here on Monday. India breezed through the contest-winning by six wickets and one over to spare.





Rahul continued his rich vein of IPL form into this contest as well as slammed six boundaries and three sixes in a whirlwind knock of 51 (24b) to take his team off to a flying start. Kishan struggled initially to get going before going on the rampage scoring an exhilarating 70 (46b, 7x4, 3x6).





If there was something that took the gloss off the proceedings, it was the failure of captain Virat Kohli who scored 11. Rahul’s form augurs well for India with sterner tests ahead. Earlier, Mohammed Shami hit the straps with a fast and accurate spell that fetched him three wickets.





Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Chahar were locked in an engaging contest for the third spinner’s slot as England scored 188 for five. Shami (3/40) bowled the fuller lengths and also mixed it with clever variations as he got wickets of openers Jason Roy (17 off 13 balls), Jos Buttler (18 off 13 balls), and Liam Livingstone (30 off 20 balls).





BRIEF SCORES: England 188/5 in 20 overs (J Bairstow 49, M Ali 43, Md. Shami 3/40) lost to India 192/4 in 19 overs (I Kishan 70 retired hurt, KL Rahul 51) I will bat at No.3, KL will open with Rohit, says Kohli





India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said that he would bat at No.3 at the T20 World Cup, with KL Rahul having sealed the slot to partner Rohit Sharma at the top. “Things were different before the IPL, now it is difficult to look beyond Rahul at the top of the order. Rohit is a no-brainer; a world-class player. He has been solid upfront. I will be batting at 3. That is the only news I can give to start off,” Kohli said at the toss before the warm-up game against England. “We are pretty sorted in terms of how we are going to start in the first game (versus Pakistan in Dubai on October 24).”