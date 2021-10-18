Decision on Dhoni’s retention after knowing rules: CSK official

Chennai :

The retention rules have not been laid down as yet and two more teams are set to be added in the 2022 edition. “The rules of retention are not clear yet. We are not sure about the number of retentions that will be allowed. And, a call on that will be made once the rules are known,” the official told PTI when asked about the possibility of using a retention card to retain Dhoni.





The CSK skipper is the toast of the cricketing world after guiding the franchise to a fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai. Earlier, Dhoni had said that he would like to create a roadmap for CSK for the next 10 years. “I have said it before; it depends on the BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK,” Dhoni had said.





“It is not about me being there in the top-three or four. It is about making a strong core to ensure that the franchise doesn’t suffer. For the core group, we have to take a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years,” Dhoni had added.



