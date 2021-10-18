Finding perfect combination priority for India in warm-ups

Dubai :

With all India players coming to the showpiece straight from the recently-concluded IPL, match practice isn’t a problem for Kohli and his men but getting the perfect combination on the park before the opening game against Pakistan on October 24 is a priority.





The India team management would look to give players who are not automatic choices in the playing eleven, more overs to bat or bowl to get a better idea about their current form. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a certainty at the top, with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul fighting to partner him.





Hardik is another important member of the squad, but chances of him bowling full tilt or bowling at all are pretty less. It will be interesting to see what role is assigned to Hardik, if he is considered as a pure batter.





Left-armer Ravindra Jadeja is expected to operate alongside two slow bowlers, with Varun Chakravarthy all but a certainty if he remains fit. Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin could fight for the third spot. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be the two pacers in the eleven.



