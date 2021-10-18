Mere formality, but BCCI invites application for head coach’s post

New Delhi :

It is a foregone conclusion that Dravid, who is currently heading the NCA and has been the guiding force behind the India ‘A’ and U-19 programmes, is set to take over unless something miraculous happens. Dravid has informally agreed to take up the role during his discussion with top BCCI officials in Dubai. However, the BCCI needs to have a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in place.





The latter will have to make a formal recommendation to the BCCI apex council, if one goes by the book. The last date of application for all posts is October 26. For this reason, the BCCI has issued an advertisement for the head coach’s post for a period of two years till the 2023 ODI World Cup, along with spots for batting, bowling and fielding coaches.





Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar will complete their tenure at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE next month.





Batting coach Vikram Rathour is expected to get an extension if he applies. For the bowling coach’s position, the long-standing India A and U-19 coach Paras Mhambrey is set to get the job.



