Spirited Kenkre FC face Madan Maharaj in I-League qualifiers

Bangalore :

Madan Maharaj FC have entered the final round after topping Group A with five points from one win and two draws. Meanwhile, Kenkre FC finished second in Group B where they registered two wins, one loss, and one draw. They ended the pool stage with seven points while Delhi FC finished on top in Group B with 12 points from four wins.





Kenkre FC head coach Akhil Kothari, who has remained optimistic all through their campaign, has maintained that it is important the team remains focused on improving in each game. "There is always room for improvement and we are always striving to do better in each match. The finals are a new step and we will approach this stage with a clean slate," Kothari said.





Speaking about the importance of having a positive approach in their campaign, Kothari stated, "The I-League Qualifiers have always been tricky and a round-robin format presents some unique challenges as well, but our focus is always on obtaining the maximum points in every match and facing each challenge with a positive approach."