Aditi T-13, while Tvesa finishes 51st in individual contest in Aramco Series

New York :

The $1 million events also saw a Team event, where Team Ashok was T-13, while Tvesa, part of Team Salas, saw her side end up in 23rd place.





Team Jessica Korda clinched victory in the Team competition, while Charley Hull topped the chart in the individual segment. Team Jessica Korda beat Team Popov in a two-hole playoff at Glen Oaks Club.





After starting the day two strokes behind the overnight leaders, Jessica Korda, Karolin Lampert, Lina Boqvist, and amateur Alexandra O'Laughlin produced another solid round to finish with a total of 41-under-par.





With the sun having set in New York, captain J Korda headed to the floodlit 17th to compete in the playoff against Sophia Popov and her par was enough to clinch her second LET title, while it was a first LET title for Lampert and Boqvist.





For Team Popov, who were also two shots off the lead overnight, they had a solid front nine which saw them seven-under-par for the round.





Team Hull had an exceptional final day producing a round of 20-under-par to put them at a total of 40-under-par and set the clubhouse lead which ultimately left them in third place.





Off the back of the sensational team performance, it was Charley Hull who recorded the round of the day in the individual competition. After starting her round with four consecutive birdies, the Solheim Cup star carded a flawless round of 65 (-7) to catapult her to 12-under-par and win the individual title - her third LET victory.





World number one Nelly Korda, who led after the second round, finished in second place on 11-under after carding a round of 70 with compatriot Danielle Kang in third place on nine-under-par.