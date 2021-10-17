BCCI invites applications for Team India head coach's job

Mumbai :

In a statement posted on their website, the Indian cricket board said, "BCCI invites job applications for Team India (Senior Men) and NCA (National Cricket Academy)."





Besides the three top posts -- head coach, batting coach, and bowling coach -- the Board has also invited applications for the post of Team India fielding coach and head sports science/medicine, NCA.





According to the BCCI, the last date for submission of applications for the post of Team India head coach is October 26.





"Applications for the position of Batting Coach (Team India -- Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021. Applications for the position of Bowling Coach (Team India -- Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021. Applications for the position of Fielding Coach (Team India -- Senior Men) should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021. Applications for the position of Head Sports Science and Medicine with NCA should be submitted by 5 PM on November 3, 2021," said the statement issued by BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah.





It has been widely speculated that former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has agreed to coach the national side after the T20 World Cup but there are a couple of issues which he wants to be sorted before joining, a BCCI official had told IANS recently.





Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting too was reportedly approached by the Indian board for the top job but the Delhi Capitals coach has supposedly turned down the offer.





The BCCI official had told IANS that BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah had a meeting with Dravid on the side-lines of the IPL final and they managed to convince him. "There are a couple of issues which Dravid wants to settle with the BCCI and hopefully that will be done," he added.





Asked what are the "issues", the official had said, "Like, Dravid wants to have new support staff… changing the entire old one. And a couple of other things. I am sure everything will be sorted out. Because BCCI wants Dravid to lead the charge."