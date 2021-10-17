Leicester beats United in thriller

Leicester :

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) came from two goals down to beat host Aston Villa 3-2. Manchester City got the better of Burnley 2-0 at home, while Liverpool secured a comfortable 5-0 win at Watford.





RESULTS:Leicester City 4 (Y Tielemans 31, C Soyuncu 78, J Vardy 83, P Daka 90+1) bt Manchester United 2 (M Greenwood 19, M Rashford 82); Aston Villa 2 (D Ings 48, J McGinn 68) lost to Wolves (R Saiss 80, C Coady 85, R Neves 90+5); Manchester City 2 (B Silva 12, K De Bruyne 70) bt Burnley 0; Watford 0 lost to Liverpool 5 (S Mane 9, R Firmino 37, 52 & 90+1, M Salah 54)