Saurashtra’s Avi dies after cardiac arrest

Ahmedabad :

“I honestly never felt so,” Kohli replied when asked if it feels different whenever India meets its neighbouring country. “I have just approached this game as another game of cricket. I know that there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets,” the India captain, who has had some great performances against Pakistan, added.





Kohli believes that one needs to be professional and play the game in the right spirit, like they would do with every match.





“Apart from that, I don’t think we can make anything extra out of this game and for us, it is a game of cricket that has to be played in right spirit, in the way we know we can,” he said.