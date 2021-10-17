Ziva Dhoni carrying Chennai's fourth IPL trophy is the cutest thing on Internet, says Netizens

Chennai :

Lifting their Fourth Indian Preimer League title on Friday in an entralling finale, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs and won the IPL Trophy for the fourth time.





But as soon as the match got over, the centre of attraction for the netizens and CSK fans turns out to be MS Dhoni's Daughter - Ziva Dhoni, who was seen to be carrying the Chennai's fourth IPL Trophy and handling it over to his father.





The snapped pic of Ziva Dhoni carring the IPL 2021 Trophy was posted on Instagram by a CSK fan account, captioning "A prayer was made".





The picture is now trending all over social media as the CSK fan's are calling it as the cutest thing ever.





Even, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni came running into the field with Ziva and gave a huge family hug for the man of the hour, who led CSK win for this IPL Season.