Rishi, Vanshita clinch titles at KSLTA-AITA Pro Circuit 2021

Bangalore :

In a confidence-building victory for both of them before the Fenesta Nationals next week, Rishi trounced the top seed Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal 6-0, 6-2 while Vanshita continued her fine form to outclass third seed Avishka Gupta of Telangana 6-0, 6-1 in the finals played at the KSLTA Stadium.

Rishi who had lost to Ishaque in both their earlier encounters came well prepared today. He moved faster, served and returned better, forcing his opponent to commit a series of unforced errors. It was the fifth career title for the 23-year-old in the men's category.

"I am glad to have played some of my best tennis in this tournament. I dedicate the win to my coach Jorge Pinilla who came to watch me play despite being unwell," said Rishi.

"I hope to play well in the Nationals and the upcoming ITFs," he added.

Meanwhile, Vanshita who is on a comeback trail after being out of the action for the last two years was in complete control of her match today.

The 19-year-old, who had beaten her opponent in their earlier meeting, proceeded with her game plan of keeping the ball in play and occasionally charged the net which fetched her good results during the match.

"I am thrilled to be back in action after two years. Although I had a bit of success in doubles, this win feels just great. I dedicate my win to my father who has been my backbone," said the champion.