Four-time IPL-winning CSK coach Fleming joins New Zealand camp ahead of T20 World Cup

Dubai :

Chennai Super Kings' IPL-winning head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday joined the New Zealand camp for a short stint to help the Kiwis prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup.





Fleming, a former New Zealand captain, joined the national team camp a day after guiding CSK to their fourth Indian Premier League title triumph here. They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final on Friday night.





''Fresh from the @IPL Final - it's great to have @ChennaiIPL winning coach @SPFleming7 joining us for a few days ahead of the start of the @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup,'' the BLACKCAPS tweeted. New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

Fresh from the @IPL Final - it’s great to have @ChennaiIPL winning coach @SPFleming7 joining us for a few days ahead of the start of the @T20WorldCup#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/O0tmGwdaxL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 16, 2021









New Zealand will play India three days later at the Dubai International Stadium.





Besides Afghanistan, there will be two qualifiers from Round 1 in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Australia, England, South Africa and the West Indies along with two qualifiers will form Group 1 in Super 12s. The T20 World Cup will start in the UAE and Oman on Sunday with the final scheduled to be held here on on November 14.