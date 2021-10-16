Sevilla supports youth via LaLiga’s programme

Anantapur :

The programme, which was started as a joint initiative by LaLiga Foundation, LaLiga women’s football department and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, aims to develop football in the most deprived communities of Anantapur by providing access to education and football training to the youth.





Sevilla has been prioritising the Indian market as a part of its growth strategy for several years. Earlier this year, the club signed a landmark deal with Bengaluru United FC to reinforce Sevilla’s presence and make an impact on the football industry in India.





Speaking about the initiative, LaLiga India managing director Jose Antonio Cachaza said: “Developing youth and grassroots level football have been an important mission for LaLiga in India. Sevilla has been collaborating with us on our grassroots work for several years and the success of these initiatives is very inspiring.”





Sevilla president Jose Carmona said: “We, at Sevilla FC, have been investing into India as part of our internationalisation strategy for a few years now and it has been very promising so far. The initiative for LaLiga’s work in Anantapur is a small token of our appreciation and recognition for the work done and the talent nurtured.”



