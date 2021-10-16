Sat, Oct 16, 2021

Sammy, Steyn and Watson join commentary panel

Published: Oct 16,202104:54 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy of the West Indies and former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn will join the commentary panel for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Daren Sammy
Daren Sammy
Dubai:
The duo will be joined by former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who was the player of the tournament in the 2012 edition. Other broadcasters for the marquee tournament include Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Danny Morrison, Mark Nicholas, Niall O’Brien and Alan Wilkins.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations