IPL 2021: Feeling on top of the world, says Ruturaj after CSK's 4th title

Dubai :

With Friday's win, CSK have now clinched their fourth IPL title. MS Dhoni had earlier led CSK to three IPL titles in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

"It is top of the moon feeling to win the Orange Cap and win the IPL. It is very, very satisfying to win the IPL. It feels great. We didn't have a great season. Coming here, everyone believed and we are here. When you are performing well, you are confident in your lesser risk shots. You need to make sure you are there till the end," said Gaikwad after the CSK win.

Praising Gaikwad, his teammate Moeen Ali said that youngster and no weakness.

"He (Gaikwad) has no weakness. He's so calm. Has got every shot. Hopefully, in the future he will play for India," said Moeen.

Adding another feat to his cap, the 40-year-old MS Dhoni also became the oldest captain to lead a team to glory in the premier T20 tournament.

Dhoni has broken Shane Warne's record as the legendary Australian leg-spinner was 39 when he led Rajasthan Royals to glory in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.