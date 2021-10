IPL Final: KKR won the toss and chose to field

Dubai :





Teams:





Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, V Iyer, R Tripathi, N Rana, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Al Hasan, S Narine, L Ferguson, V Chakaravarthy, S Mavi





Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, A Rayudu, R Uthappa, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood

In today's IPL Final Match that happening at Dubai, UAE between CSK VS KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field against Chennai Super Kings.