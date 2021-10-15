Fri, Oct 15, 2021

Virat Kolhi shares hilarious pic of 'life in bubble'

Published: Oct 15,202103:40 PM

Updated: Oct 15,202104:13 PM

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Friday took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of what it feels like to be playing in bubbles.

Virat Kohli (Image credit: Reuters)
Chennai:
Top Indian players like skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have all been in bio-bubbles since the start of World Test Championship in Southampton in June.India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kolhi on Friday took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on what it feels like to be playing in bubbles.  In the picture, Virat, who was posing from a set, was seen tied up in a chair and bearing a grumpy look on his face. He compared the picture to playing in bio-bubbles and wrote in the caption, "This is what playing in bubbles feels like." The picture was well-received by thousands of netizens as soon as it was posted.  Agreeing to Kohli,  former player Kevin Pietersen commented," Players/ broadcasters are done with them! Great pic, dude."




