Virat Kolhi shares hilarious pic of 'life in bubble'

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Friday took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of what it feels like to be playing in bubbles.
Chennai:
In the picture, Virat, who was posing from a set, was seen tied up in a chair and bearing a grumpy look on his face. He compared the picture to playing in bio-bubbles and wrote in the caption, "This is what playing in bubbles feels like." The picture was well-received by thousands of netizens as soon as it was posted. Agreeing to Kohli, former player Kevin Pietersen commented," Players/ broadcasters are done with them! Great pic, dude."
India are likely to rest most of their senior players during the T20 series against New Zealand that starts less than a week after the final of the T20 World Cup.
It is expected that a young team will play the three T20 matches at home and the squad will comprise mainly of IPL performers. India will play three T20Is matches on November 17, 19 and 21 at Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata.
Top Indian players like skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have all been in bio-bubbles since the start of World Test Championship in Southampton in June.
