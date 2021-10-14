Hindustan Syringes sets aside Rs 150 cr for expansion

Chennai :

“Our capital expenditure last year was Rs 100 crore and this year, it will be over Rs 50 crore. The total capex will be Rs 150 crore on syringes and on the backward integration,” said Rajiv Nath, Managing Director. He said a new 1.5 lakh square feet factory within the existing 11 acre complex at Faridabad (Haryana) will be commissioned by January 2022 to increase capacity from four billion cannulas per annum to six billion per annum. The capex will be funded internally. On October 11, the company achieved a milestone of supplying 500 mn 0.5 ml auto disable (AD) syringes to the government to help vaccinate over 685 mn people till date to support the massive vaccination campaign to eradicate COVID-19.