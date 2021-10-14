Manish, Harshini emerge victorious

Chennai :

In the Girls Under-19 section, B Harshini of SBOA MHSS came up trumps. As many as 300 participants from 78 schools competed in the event, which also played host to four other categories – Boys Under-17, Boys Under-14, Girls Under-17 and Girls Under-14.





Income Tax Additional Commissioner V Nandakumar was the chief guest for the presentation ceremony and gave away the prizes to the winners. SBIOA Educational Trust secretary & correspondent R Balaji also graced the occasion.





Final standings – all prize winners: Boys: Under-19: 1)Manish Anto Cristiano (Velammal Vidyalaya); 2) J Dinesh Kumar (Kamaraj MHSS); 3) R Sailesh (Velammal Mogappair); 4) D Gokul (KRM MHSS); 5) UR Jeya Surya (SBOA MHSS) Under-17: 1)S Madhav (SBOA School & Junior College); 2) S Pavan Anand (St Mary’s Anglo Indian HSS); 3) BU Siddhesh (DAV Senior Secondary); 4) Aaryen Sharrma (DAV Boys Senior Secondary); 5) R Shyam Ganesh (Alwin Memorial)





Under-14: 1) M Mrithunjay (Velammal Vidyalaya); 2) B Reshikeshava (Bharathidasanar MHSS); 3) S Saisarvesh (Sethu Bhaskara); 4) Prajit Ravishankar (AMM MHSS); 5) D Sahithyan (Alwin Memorial); 6) E Joel (Holy Family Convent); 7) S Darshan (Bharathidasanar MHSS); 8) S Hari Dev (St Mary’s Anglo Indian HSS) Girls:





Under-19: 1) B Harshini (SBOA MHSS); 2) B Trisha (Velammal West); 3) C Tina (Velammal Mogappair); 4) M Harini (SBOA School & Junior College); 5) A Abinaya (Sri Sankara Vidyalaya)





Under-17: 1) B Akshaya (Sudharsanam Vidyaashram); 2) N Yashrishree (KRM Public); 3) S Peshane (SBOA School & Junior College); 4) K Hephzibah Beryl (Velammal Vidyashram Ambattur); 5) MS Anuvarshini (AMM MHSS) Under-14: 1)S Shivani (Velammal Vidyalaya); 2) B Sajitha (Don Bosco); 3) D Aishwarya Lakshmi (SBOA School & Junior College); 4) MS Rithika (Bharathidasanar MHSS); 5) S Shanmathi (Velammal Vidyashram Surapet);





Special prize: Sharon Rachel Aby (Spartan Exclusive MHSS)