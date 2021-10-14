Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Lakshman, Elumalai, Sathya bag 5-wicket hauls

Chennai :

Fielding first, Ashok Leyland bowled Engine Factory out for a paltry 54, thanks to Lakshman’s fantastic five-wicket haul. Chasing 55 runs for a win, Ashok Leyland got past the line in just 7.5 overs. In another Group A match, medium pacer M Elumalai (5 for 21) bagged five wickets to help Wheels India RC beat Ordnance Clothing Factory by a mammoth 124 runs.Batting first, Wheels India posted a commanding 187 for nine on the board. Off-spinner PC Sathya Narayanan (5 for 50) was the pick of the bowlers for OCF, earning a five-wicket haul. In the second passage, Wheels India restricted OCF to a mere 63 all-out, courtesy of Elumalai’s match-winning effort.





BRIEF SCORES:Group A: Engine Factory Avadi 54 in 18.2 overs (CR Lakshman 5/6) lost to Ashok Leyland Ennore 55/4 in 7.5 overs (Bernard Felix 29); Wheels Ind RC 187/9 in 30 overs (R Gowtham 38, M Sakthivel 38, PC Sathya Narayanan 5/50) beat Ordnance Clothing Factory 63 in 25.1 overs (S Karthick 25, M Elumalai 5/21) Group B: Samsung India 154/9 in 30 overs (G Naresh Kumar 71 , D Sathya Prakash 3/39, T Govind Raj 3/23) beat Delphi TVS 103 in 22.5 overs (S Om Prakash 25 , G Naveen 4/24)