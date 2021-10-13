India women shuttlers shine bright in Uber Cup

Copenhagen :

India is now sitting second in Group B with two wins from as many matches. The Indian team had beaten Spain 3-2 on Sunday when top player Saina Nehwal was forced to retire from her match due to a groin issue. Taking the court first, Malvika Bansod lost to Kirsty Gilmour 13-21 9-21 before Aditi got the better of Rachel Sugden 21-14 21-8 to level the scores. The doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda then beat Julie Machperson and Ciara Torrance 21-11 21-8. Tasnim sealed the tie in India’s favour by defeating Lauren Middleton 21-15 21-6.



