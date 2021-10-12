DHONI DELIGHT IN DUBAI

Dubai :

Skipper Dhoni scored an unbeaten 18 off just six balls in a successful chase of 173 to ensure CSK’s smooth passage into the decider. “I have not done a lot in the tournament, so wanted to look for the ball and see what the bowler can do. I was batting well in the nets, but wasn’t thinking too much. If you think too much while batting, then you mess your plans up,” said Dhoni.





The former India captain praised DC for bowling well and exploiting the big boundaries at the Dubai International Stadium to good effect. “My innings was a crucial one. Delhi has a very good bowling attack. DC exploited the conditions well, so we knew it would be tough. My plan was simple – see the ball and hit it,” added Dhoni.





The Super Kings leader said that he keeps his chats with premier batter Ruturaj Gaikwad simple. “Whenever Ruturaj and I have a chat, it is simple. I just want to know what he is thinking. It is good to see how well he has improved. He is someone who is willing to bat 20 overs,” said Dhoni.





Ponting heaps praise on MSD





Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was awestruck by MS Dhoni’s cool demeanour under pressure, describing the legendary Chennai Super Kings skipper as one of the greatest finishers of the game.





“Yeah, look, Dhoni has been one of the greats. It was a situation where we were sitting in the dugout and thinking whether Ravindra Jadeja or Dhoni would come next. I put my hand up straight away and said that Dhoni would come out now and try to ice the game,” said Ponting at the post-match press conference.





“I think that when he is done and when he is retired, he will definitely be remembered as one of the great finishers the game has ever seen,” added Ponting.