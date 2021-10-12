France beats Spain, wins Nations League

Milan :

Mbappe netted with 10 minutes remaining on the clock as France was once again forced to fight back, just as it had done in the semi-finals against Belgium. There were few chances in the summit clash, but the match burst into life shortly after the hour mark. Moments after France hit the woodwork, Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front but its lead lasted less than two minutes since Karim Benzema came up with a magnificent finish. In the third-place play-off in Turin earlier in the day, host Italy defeated Belgium 2-1.





RESULTS: Final: Spain 1 (M Oyarzabal 64) lost to France 2 (K Benzema 66, K Mbappe 80)





Third-place play-off: Italy 2 (N Barella 46, D Berardi 65(P)) bt Belgium 1 (C De Ketelaere 86)