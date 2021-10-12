Rajini, Ahamed register victories

Chennai :





Ahamed (15:40.885) recorded his second win of the weekend in Prostock 165cc, with teammate and defending champion Jagan Kumar (15:41.020) delivering a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing. Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Rajiv Sethu (15:41.146) came behind the pair at third. Alwin Sundar (13:05.747) of AS Motorsports came up trumps in the second race of the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, with RACR Castrol Power Racing’s Ryhana Bee (10:53.801) emerging victorious in Girls (Stock 165cc).

The 41-year-old Rajini (15:04.136) diced with Race-1 winner Rahil Shetty (15:04.561) of Gusto Racing and TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar (15:04.719) before winning the thrilling battle in the premier Prostock 301-400cc category.