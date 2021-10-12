U-19 cricket: Tamil Nadu goes down to Karnataka in pre-quarterfinals

Chennai :

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Karnataka posted a challenging 295 for four on the board, thanks to the unbroken fifth-wicket stand between NA Chinmay (80 not out) and Aneeshwar Gautam (61 not out), which was worth 123 runs off 99 balls. In the chase, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 219.





BRIEF SCORES: Karnataka 295/4 in 50 overs (Vishal Onat 34, SP Shreyas 60, R Smaran 43, NA Chinmay 80*, Aneeshwar Gautam 61*) bt Tamil Nadu 219 in 45 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 53, A Badrinath 37, VS Karthick Manikandan 37, Yashovardhan Parantap 2/38, SP Shreyas 2/28, Mohsin Khan 2/58)