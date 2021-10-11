IPL 2021: Narine, Ferguson shine as KKR restrict Bangalore to 138/7

Dubai :

Opting to bat first, Bangalore had a quick start with 53/1 in the power-play. Virat Kohli got going with a sweep off Shakib Al Hasan before slamming Shivam Mavi for back-to-back fours in the next over. Devdutt Padikkal took two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the fourth over. But the New Zealander had the last laugh in his second over as Padikkal chopped one into his stumps.





Post power-play, Kolkata squeezed the run flow as 17 runs came off the next four overs, including KS Bharat's wicket, holing out to long-off off Sunil Narine.





That began a batting slide for Bangalore as three overs later, Narine had his second wicket of the match with Kohli set himself for a slog-sweep, only to be bowled through the gate.





Narine struck with his third wicket in the 15th over, getting the ball to just turn in and slip between bat and pad to disturb the stumps of AB de Villiers. In his final over, Narine claimed his fourth wicket as Glenn Maxwell sliced a slog-sweep to short third man. Shahbaz Ahmed and Daniel Christian fell in the last two overs but Bangalore just managed to cross the 130-run mark.





Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 138/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 39, Devdutt Padikkal 21, Sunil Narine 4/21, Lockie Ferguson 2/30) against Kolkata Knight Riders