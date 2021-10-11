IPL 2021: Dhoni gifts autographed ball to emotional kid

Dubai :

The camera captured the young CSK fan unable to stop her tears watching Dhoni finish off things in style.





After the match, the legendary cricketer signed the match ball and gifted it to make the memorable evening even more special for the teary-eyed CSK fan.





Dhoni played a cameo of 18 not out off 6 balls to see CSK through to their ninth IPL final in a thrilling win. Needing 24 off 11 balls and later 13 off 6, in Qualifier 1 against DC, Dhoni muscled a six off Avesh Khan and hit three fours off Tom Curran in the final over.





The England pacer surprisingly, opted to bowl slower balls to Dhoni, and the veteran batsman, who was not in the best of touches in the tournament, had saved his best for a knock in the all-important tie. CSK has reached the finals.





Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator on Monday. The winner of this match will take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.