‘Dhoni said he will go’, Fleming reveals why Dhoni batted ahead of Jadeja

Chennai :

While Ravindra Jadeja has been firing on all cylinders at the end overs, Dhoni decided to take the onus upon himself. According to cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, Dhoni has a strike-rate of 300+ in the 20th over in successful IPL run-chases.





The numbers were available to back up his move up the order and Dhoni did the rest by finishing the match off in fine fashion. From Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli, everyone hailed Dhoni for driving the team to secure their berth in the IPL summit clash.









Head coach Stephen Fleming said that he had a lot of conversations with Dhoni before the latter went out to bat. "There was a lot of chat. I think we spoke more in these 20 overs than we have for a long time. Just a lot of technical discussion, manoeuvring how to work out how it was going to unfold. I'll tell you what, when the captain gets that look in his eyes and says that he'll go, it's been well documented that he has done that, and today was one of those. So, I ain't holding him back and we saw the result of that," he said.





The 40-year-old backed his gut feeling over recent form, and the decision is likely to stand alongside some iconic moves such as Dhoni ahead of Yuvraj in the 2011 WC final, Ishant Sharma for the 18th over in the 2013 Champions Trophy final etc.