England selects experienced squad for Ashes

London :

Silverwood and captain Joe Root are unable to call on a full-strength group due to the continued hiatus of Ben Stokes, and injuries to Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Sam Curran. However, players opting out due to concerns over Australia’s travel restrictions have not materialised. Following successful discussions with Cricket Australia over arrangements for families and quarantine, there have been no opt-outs. As a result, the squad has a tried and trusted feel with no uncapped Test players.





SQUAD: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood