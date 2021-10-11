Bottas ends 1-year drought with Turkish GP win

Valtteri Bottas (1:31:04.103) ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Istanbul: The 24-year-old Verstappen was runner-up and 14.584 seconds behind the Finn at a wet Istanbul Park. With the finish, he overturned a two-point deficit and walked away six points clear with six races remaining. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez (+33.471 seconds) finished third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth and ahead of Hamilton, who had started 11th due to an engine penalty.
