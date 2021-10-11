Australia Women wins T20I series 2-0 over India

Melbourne :

Australia won four of the six white-ball games (2 of 3 WODIs and 2 of 3 WT20Is). Chasing a challenging 150-run target, Mandhana smashed 52 off 49 balls, comprising eight fours, and shared 57 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues (23 off 26 balls) for the second wicket to set the platform. But, the visitor lost four wickets in a span of 10 runs to lose the plot. India thus ended its Australia tour on a heartbreaking note, having already lost the ODI series 1-2 before drawing the rain-marred Day/Night Test.





BRIEF SCORES: Australia Women 149/5 in 20 overs (B Mooney 61, Tahlia 44*) bt India Women 135/6 in 20 overs (S Mandhana 52)